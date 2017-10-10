Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 19 points in Monday's preseason loss

Simmons had 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, and one assist in 28 minutes during Monday's 99-96 loss to the Mavericks.

Simmons has seen his scoring and minutes increase in each of the four preseason games thus far, though several starters received the night off for rest on Monday. Given the Magic's newfound depth along the wing, it's unlikely Simmons will be much of a factor outside of deeper fantasy leagues unless injuries strike.