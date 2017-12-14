Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 20 points Wednesday
Simmons scored 20 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT) to go along with six rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 106-95 loss to the Clippers.
Over his last seven games, Simmons has become a consistent scorer, averaging 19.1 points. The Orlando guard keeps adding on to his career-best 15.2 points with each passing game since the beginning of December. Wednesday's 20 points marked the third consecutive game that Simmons surpassed the 20 point mark. Simmons has fit in well since joining the starting lineup nine games ago, averaging 17.8 points over that span. As a result, Simmons appears to be here to stay in the Orlando lineup.
