Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 21 points in Monday's start
Simmons finished with 21 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 34 minutes during Monday's 121-109 loss to the Pacers.
Making his second start of the campaign, Simmons paced the team in scoring while earning a season high minute total. He also outplayed former starter Terrence Ross, who scored seven points on three-for-11 from the field in 25 minutes off the bench. Simmons had been outshining Ross on an almost nightly basis, so the rotation shakeup shouldn't have come as a huge surprise, especially given Orlando's long losing streak.
