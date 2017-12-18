Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 23 in Sunday's loss
Simmons scored 23 points (10-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding seven assists, six rebounds and a steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Pistons.
He's now scored 20 or more points in four of his last five games and at least 15 in nine straight December contests, averaging 19.1 points, 5.6 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 three-pointers on the month. The third-year wing is enjoying a breakout campaign, and with Orlando battling injuries to their usual starting five, Simmons' usage could remain high straight into the new year.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 20 points Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores team-high 21 points Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Limited to six points Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will start 'indefinitely'•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 21 points in Monday's start•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Moving into starting five•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...