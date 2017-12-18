Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 23 in Sunday's loss

Simmons scored 23 points (10-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding seven assists, six rebounds and a steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Pistons.

He's now scored 20 or more points in four of his last five games and at least 15 in nine straight December contests, averaging 19.1 points, 5.6 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 three-pointers on the month. The third-year wing is enjoying a breakout campaign, and with Orlando battling injuries to their usual starting five, Simmons' usage could remain high straight into the new year.