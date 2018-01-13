Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 23 points in Friday's loss
Simmons had 23 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and five assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 125-119 loss to the Magic.
Simmons saw his minutes skyrocket after they took a brief dip over the last three games while dealing with and returning from a back issue. Through the first 20 games of 2017-18, Simmons operated in a backup role behind Terrence Ross (knee) and earned 30-plus minutes just twice. Since then, Simmons has seen at least 30 minutes in 18 of 22 contests while establishing himself as a decent option across most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Starting Tuesday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Likely to play Tuesday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Game-time call Tuesday vs. Dallas•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Sidelined Saturday vs. Cavs•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...