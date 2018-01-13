Simmons had 23 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and five assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 125-119 loss to the Magic.

Simmons saw his minutes skyrocket after they took a brief dip over the last three games while dealing with and returning from a back issue. Through the first 20 games of 2017-18, Simmons operated in a backup role behind Terrence Ross (knee) and earned 30-plus minutes just twice. Since then, Simmons has seen at least 30 minutes in 18 of 22 contests while establishing himself as a decent option across most fantasy formats.