Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 27 points in loss
Simmons tallied 27 points (9-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 32 minutes in Sunday's 120-113 loss to the Hornets.
Simmons led all Magic scorers on Sunday, finishing with a career-high 27 points. He is averaging 16.2 points-per-game over the opening six games of the season, while shooting an impressive 52 percent from the floor. Simmons should continue to see run as the teams primary sixth-man, delivering instant offense for a Magic team lacking in scoring depth.
