Simmons tallied 34 points (12-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 116-98 victory over the Cavaliers.

Simmons broke out Tuesday night after collecting double-digit points in four consecutive games prior to Tuesday. After being 50-50 with an ankle injury prior to the game, Simmons seemed beyond 100 percent healthy on the court and took advantage of a weak Cavs defense.