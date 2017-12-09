Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores team-high 21 points Friday

Simmons scored 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds and one block over 34 minutes in Friday's 103-89 loss to Denver.

For the fifth consecutive game, Simmons scored at least 15 points. Over this span, the Orlando guard is averaging a solid 17.0 points. Since being named to the starting lineup, Simmons is averaging 16.0 points in seven starts. Overall, Simmons is having a career year, averaging 14.5 points compared to his high of 6.2 points set a year ago. While he is a consistent scorer, injuries to Aaron Gordon (concussion) and Evan Fournier (ankle) may benefit Simmons even greater in the short term.