Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Second consecutive stellar performance
Simmons totaled 24 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Clippers.
Although the Magic lost for the second time in as many nights, Simmons was sensational on the offensive end for the second straight game. The third-year wing was aggressive once again, following up Friday's 15-attempt tally with another 13 on Saturday. He also equaled a season-high number of visits to the charity stripe and notched seven assists for the second time in the last three contests. The fact he's now exceeded the 20-point mark in consecutive games for only the third time this season may be a sign that Simmons is set for a late-season offensive surge.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Explodes for 25 points Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Modest scoring output Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will stick in starting unit Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 19 points in 36 minutes•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will start Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Game-time call, expected to play•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...