Simmons totaled 24 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Clippers.

Although the Magic lost for the second time in as many nights, Simmons was sensational on the offensive end for the second straight game. The third-year wing was aggressive once again, following up Friday's 15-attempt tally with another 13 on Saturday. He also equaled a season-high number of visits to the charity stripe and notched seven assists for the second time in the last three contests. The fact he's now exceeded the 20-point mark in consecutive games for only the third time this season may be a sign that Simmons is set for a late-season offensive surge.