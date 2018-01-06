Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Sidelined Saturday vs. Cavs
Simmons (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
As expected, Simmons will not take part in Saturday's contest as he continues to deal with back spasms. In his stead, Mario Hezonja will draw the start. Over the past 12 tilts, Hezonja has averaged 11.4 points and 4.6 rebounds across 25.4 minutes per game.
