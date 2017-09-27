Play

Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Sidelined with sore hip flexor

Simmons is dealing with a tight hip flexor and sat out Wednesday's practice, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

It doesn't sound like anything serious and the Magic are likely just trying to avoid a further aggravation of a minor injury. Simmons can be considered day-to-day moving forward, though he'll likely shoot for a return at some point before Monday's preseason opener against the Grizzlies.

