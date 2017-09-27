Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Sidelined with sore hip flexor
Simmons is dealing with a tight hip flexor and sat out Wednesday's practice, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
It doesn't sound like anything serious and the Magic are likely just trying to avoid a further aggravation of a minor injury. Simmons can be considered day-to-day moving forward, though he'll likely shoot for a return at some point before Monday's preseason opener against the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Agrees to three-year deal with Magic•
-
Jonathon Simmons: Qualifying offer pulled, rights still retained•
-
Jonathon Simmons: Will become unrestricted free agent•
-
Spurs' Jonathon Simmons: Scores team-high 22 points in Game 2 loss•
-
Spurs' Jonathon Simmons: Will start Game 2 vs. Warriors•
-
Spurs' Jonathon Simmons: Will return to bench for Game 1•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...