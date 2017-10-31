Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Simmons stuffs stat sheet in win
Simmons led Orlando's bench with 20 points (7-of-12 FG), six rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes of action in Monday's 115-99 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Simmons tied the team-lead in scoring, as his 20 points matched both Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier. Simmons has now reached double figures in all seven of his games this season, as his minutes appear to be on the rise. The last three games have been especially good, with Simmons averaging 21.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 28 minutes per game.
