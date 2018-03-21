Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Sits out Wednesday's practice
Simmons (wrist) did not practice Wednesday and should be considered questionable for Thursday's contest against the 76ers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Simmons missed Tuesday's contest against Toronto due to a bruised wrist, which is putting his status for Thursday into question. In his absence, Arron Afflalo (23 minutes) and Shelvin Mack (24 minutes) were the main beneficiaries -- the former providing just two points, one assist, one rebound and a block, while the latter dropped 17 points, four assists and two steals. More word on Simmons' status should arrive following the team's Thursday morning shootaround.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Out Tuesday vs. 76ers•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable Tuesday vs. Toronto•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Struggles with shot in Friday's loss•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Achieves new career high in scoring•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Second consecutive stellar performance•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...