Simmons (wrist) did not practice Wednesday and should be considered questionable for Thursday's contest against the 76ers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Simmons missed Tuesday's contest against Toronto due to a bruised wrist, which is putting his status for Thursday into question. In his absence, Arron Afflalo (23 minutes) and Shelvin Mack (24 minutes) were the main beneficiaries -- the former providing just two points, one assist, one rebound and a block, while the latter dropped 17 points, four assists and two steals. More word on Simmons' status should arrive following the team's Thursday morning shootaround.