Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Sitting out Wednesday
Simmons (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Dante Marchitelli of Fox Sports Florida reports.
With Simmons sitting out his eighth straight game and the Magic providing no indication that he's making notable progress in his recovery, it's growing increasingly likely that he'll be shut down for the season. The continued absences of Simmons, Evan Fournier (knee), Terrence Ross (knee) and Jonathan Isaac (ankle) will open up extra playing time for young wings Mario Hezonja, Jamel Artis and Wesley Iwundu.
More News
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...