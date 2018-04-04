Simmons (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Dante Marchitelli of Fox Sports Florida reports.

With Simmons sitting out his eighth straight game and the Magic providing no indication that he's making notable progress in his recovery, it's growing increasingly likely that he'll be shut down for the season. The continued absences of Simmons, Evan Fournier (knee), Terrence Ross (knee) and Jonathan Isaac (ankle) will open up extra playing time for young wings Mario Hezonja, Jamel Artis and Wesley Iwundu.