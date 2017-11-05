Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Starting at point guard Sunday
Simmons will enter the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Celtics, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Both Elfrid Payton (hamstring) and D.J. Augustin (hamstring) are sitting out Sunday with their respective injuries. While Shelvin Mack drew the start in the team's last contest, they'll turn it over to Simmons instead on Sunday, as he's been playing extremely well of late. Simmons should be able to push for 30-plus-minute role against the Celtics, making him an intriguing fantasy play for Sunday's slate.
