Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Starting Tuesday
Simmons (back) will start at small forward for Tuesday's tilt against the Mavericks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Simmons missed the Magic's previous game due to back spasms and was subsequently listed questionable Tuesday. However, after a successful trip through pregame warmups, he will give it a go. Given his relatively short absence, the wing figures to see his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
