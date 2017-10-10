Play

Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Starting Tuesday

Simmons will start Tuesday against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of the ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Simmons joins the starting lineup after Evan Fournier (ankle) was ruled out for a second-straight contest. Simmons is coming off a strong performance Monday in which he recorded 19 points, four rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball