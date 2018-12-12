Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Status unclear for Thursday
Simmons tweaked his right ankle during Wednesday's practice and his status for Thursday's game against the Bulls is unclear, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Simmons will likely be evaluated after Thursday's morning shootaround. If he misses the contest, Evan Fournier could see more touches while Wesley Iwundu may see extra run.
