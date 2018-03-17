Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Struggles with shot in Friday's loss
Simmons produced 13 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during a 92-83 loss to the Celtics on Friday.
Simmons followed up his career night Wednesday with a much less exciting effort Friday as the Celtics proved to be a tougher defensive matchup. He shot below 35 percent from the field for the second time across the last three outings. Simmons will likely be a decent source of points for the rest of the season, especially if Aaron Gordon (concussion) and Evan Fournier (knee) remain sidelined.
