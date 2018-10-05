Simmons (wrist) will play on a minutes restriction in Friday's game against Flamengo, Dante Marchitelli of Fox Sports Florida reports.

This will be the second straight game that Simmons will be on a restriction, as he played just 18 minutes in Monday's game against Philadelphia. Given that this contest is against the Brazilian club, it's likely that Simmons is limited to even less minutes, paving the way for some of the Magic's younger players on the wing to get more minutes.