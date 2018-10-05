Magic's Jonathon Simmons: To be restricted again Friday
Simmons (wrist) will play on a minutes restriction in Friday's game against Flamengo, Dante Marchitelli of Fox Sports Florida reports.
This will be the second straight game that Simmons will be on a restriction, as he played just 18 minutes in Monday's game against Philadelphia. Given that this contest is against the Brazilian club, it's likely that Simmons is limited to even less minutes, paving the way for some of the Magic's younger players on the wing to get more minutes.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will have minutes restriction Monday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: No longer limited by wrist injury•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Recovering from wrist surgery•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Won't play in finale•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Out Monday vs. Bucks•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Out again Sunday•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.