Magic's Jonathon Simmons: To start Saturday
Simmons will start Saturday's game against the Bucks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Simmons, who hasn't appeared in five straight matches, will starts Saturday's game against the Bucks in place of Aaron Gordon, who's struggling through a back injury. Although he's recently been out of the lineup, Simmons is averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 20.7 minutes per game this season, and has the potential to score in bunches if he's allocated sufficient minutes.
