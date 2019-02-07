Simmons (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.

Simmons has been sidelined for the past three games with an abdominal strain, but the Magic will presumably see what he's able to do at morning shootaround before deciding on his fate for Thursday's contest. Even if he gains clearance to dress for the contest, there's still a chance Simmons doesn't end up playing, as he's a candidate to get dealt to another team prior to Thursday's 3 p.m. EST trade deadline.