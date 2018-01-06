Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Unlikely to play Saturday
Simmons (back) remains a game-time call but is unlikely to play during Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Simmons has missed the team's past two practices while nursing back spasms, which will probably keep him out of Saturday's contest. If that's ultimately the case, Mario Hezonja will most likely draw the start and see an expanded role.
