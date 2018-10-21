Simmons (personal) will be available Monday against Boston, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Simmons was held out of Saturday's game against the Sixers due to a personal matter, but he'll rejoin the team Monday and is expected to be available in his regular capacity. With Simmons back in the lineup, Wes Iwundu and Terrence Ross could see reductions in minutes.

