Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will be available Monday
Simmons (personal) will be available Monday against Boston, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Simmons was held out of Saturday's game against the Sixers due to a personal matter, but he'll rejoin the team Monday and is expected to be available in his regular capacity. With Simmons back in the lineup, Wes Iwundu and Terrence Ross could see reductions in minutes.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Out against 76ers•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Expected to be available•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Back with team Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Out Wednesday for personal matter•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: To be restricted again Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will have minutes restriction Monday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...