Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will be game-time call Saturday
Simmons (back) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the Cavaliers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel
Simmons missed the second half of Wednesday's matchup against the Rockets and the following two practices due to back spasms. He'll test his back out as the team ramps up their activity leading up to tipoff for Saturday's game. If he's ultimately held out, Mario Hezonja, Arron Afflalo and Shelvin Mack are all candidates to see extra run. If Wesley Iwundu gets recalled from the G-League prior to the contest, he could be in for extra time as well.
