Simmons (wrist) will be on a minutes restriction for Monday's preseason matchup with the 76ers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

It was previously reported that Simmons was no longer limited by his wrist injury, so it's likely the Magic are just being overly cautious with him. As a result, Simmons may only see a handful of minutes Monday and is likely someone to avoid in preseason DFS contests. Once healthy, Simmons should have a significant rotational role off Orlando's bench, but he'll likely struggle to reach his 29.4 minutes that he averaged last year.