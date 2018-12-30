Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will not return Sunday
Simmons suffered a sprained right ankle in the first half of Sunday's game against the Pistons and will not return, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Simmons has been dealing with ankle issues for the past couple weeks, as he continues to tweak his right ankle. His next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Hornets, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
