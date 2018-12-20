Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will not return Wednesday
Simmons (ankle) was forced to exit Wednesday's game with a sprained right ankle and will not return, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Simmons tweaked the ankle earlier in the week, but was able to play through the pain, until the third quarter of Wednesday's game. The severity of the ankle injury is unknown at this time, and he should be considered questionable for the Magic's next game, Friday against Chicago.
