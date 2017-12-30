Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will play Saturday

Simmons (illness) is listed in the starting five for Saturday's game against the Heat, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Simmons was a late game-time call due to an illness, but apparently feels good enough to play after going through his pre-game routine. Over the past five games, he's averaged 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game.