Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will play Saturday
Simmons (illness) is listed in the starting five for Saturday's game against the Heat, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Simmons was a late game-time call due to an illness, but apparently feels good enough to play after going through his pre-game routine. Over the past five games, he's averaged 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game.
