Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will play Saturday

Simmons (illness) is listed in the starting five for Saturday's game against the Heat, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Simmons was a late game-time call due to an illness, but apparently feels good enough to play after going through his pre-game routine. Over the past five games, he's averaged 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories