Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will play Saturday
Simmons (quad) will play Saturday against the 76ers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Simmons came into the day carrying a questionable tag after bruising his thigh in Friday's loss to Boston, but the issue doesn't look to be anything of concern. The 28-year-old played 24 minutes Friday and finished with 14 points, three rebounds and an assist.
