Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will play, start Thursday
Simmons (ankle) will play and start in Thursday's game against the Hawks.
Simmons was upgraded to probable earlier Thursday despite dealing with a sore ankle, so this was the expected course of action all along. He'll take on his typical spot in the starting lineup and after posting a career-high 34 points across 36 minutes against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, he's unlikely to have any restrictions. Fantasy owners can go ahead and fire him up in lineups as usual.
