Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will play Sunday
Simmons (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Heat, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Simmons has dealt with multiple right ankle sprains over the past week, however he will be available Sunday. Simmons is averaging 21.3 minutes per game this season, scoring 7.3 points and 2.4 rebounds.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Won't play Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable for Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Ready to play Thursday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: On track to play Thursday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable vs. Chicago•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...