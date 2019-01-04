Simmons (ankle) will take the court for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Simmons has been sidelined for the last two contests due to an ankle sprain, but he evidently made it through morning shootaround without issue and is on track to play Friday. After being given the green light, Simmons is set to serve as the backup point guard behind D.J Augustin after Jerian Grant was cast out of that role.