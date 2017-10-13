Play

Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will start Friday

Simmons will start at shooting guard during Friday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

With Terrance Ross (illness) out, Simmons will draw the start. He dropped 20 points and 10 assists during the team's previous preseason game.

