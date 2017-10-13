Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will start Friday
Simmons will start at shooting guard during Friday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
With Terrance Ross (illness) out, Simmons will draw the start. He dropped 20 points and 10 assists during the team's previous preseason game.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Drops 20 points, 10 assists Tuesday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Starting Tuesday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 19 points in Monday's preseason loss•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Returns to practice Sunday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Sidelined with sore hip flexor•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Agrees to three-year deal with Magic•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...