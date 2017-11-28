Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will start 'indefinitely'
Magic head coach Frank Vogel said that he envisions keeping Simmons in the starting lineup "indefinitely," Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
With the Magic in freefall mode following a ninth consecutive loss to the Pacers on Monday, Vogel indicated he will evaluate his lineups from "game to game," but it appears any adjustments he makes won't impact Simmons, who has earned his spot on the top unit over Terrence Ross through his recent performance. Simmons submitted his second-best scoring output (21 points) of the season Monday and is averaging 14.1 points (on 47 percent shooting from the field), 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes per game over his last 12 outings. His playing time should pick up from that level now that he's locked into a starting role.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 21 points in Monday's start•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Moving into starting five•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will play Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable Saturday with quad bruise•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Leads second unit in scoring Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 18 points off the bench•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.