Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will start 'indefinitely'

Magic head coach Frank Vogel said that he envisions keeping Simmons in the starting lineup "indefinitely," Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With the Magic in freefall mode following a ninth consecutive loss to the Pacers on Monday, Vogel indicated he will evaluate his lineups from "game to game," but it appears any adjustments he makes won't impact Simmons, who has earned his spot on the top unit over Terrence Ross through his recent performance. Simmons submitted his second-best scoring output (21 points) of the season Monday and is averaging 14.1 points (on 47 percent shooting from the field), 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes per game over his last 12 outings. His playing time should pick up from that level now that he's locked into a starting role.