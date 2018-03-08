Simmons will remain in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Coach Frank Vogel indicated earlier Wednesday that he was considering starting Jonathan Isaac on the wing, which presumably would have sent Simmons back to a bench role. However, it appears coach Vogel has opted to keep Simmons in the top unit, at least for now, so look for him to take on his typical role against the Lakers. All that said, Isaac may have gained some ground on Simmons, so a change still could be made in the near future. It will be a situation to monitor closely considering it could significantly hurt Simmons' fantasy utility with Isaac's playing time on the rise.