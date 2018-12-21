Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Won't play Friday
Simmons (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Simmons sprained his right ankle for the second time over the course of a week, so it's not surprising to see the Magic exercising some caution with him. With Simmons out of the lineup Friday, Orlando will likely lean on Terrence Ross and Wesley Iwundu for additional minutes off the bench.
