Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Won't play in finale
Simmons (wrist) is out for Wednesday's season finale against Washington, Zach Rosen of the Wizards official website reports.
Simmons will miss his 12th straight tilt Wednesday, which will also end his season. During his first season with Orlando after spending his first two years with the Spurs, Simmons averaged 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 29.4 minutes.
