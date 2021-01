Bone recorded no points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across six minutes Friday in a 116-90 loss against the Clippers.

Bone's first season in Orlando has been unsurprisingly insufficient to fantasy owners. His appearance Friday marked only the 12th time he has played across the Magic's 20 games played in this campaign. The 23-year-old is averaging 4.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 14.8 minutes of play.