Bone is expected to serve as the top backup at point guard behind Cole Anthony in Friday's game at Houston, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Starter Markelle Fultz exited early Wednesday's 105-94 win over the Cavaliers with what proved to be a season-ending ACL tear, resulting in both Anthony and Bone seeing boosts in playing time. Anthony (32 minutes) ended up seeing the far larger share of the work and will likely continue to dominate the playing time while stepping into a starting role, but Bone should at least be an every-night rotation player until Michael Carter-Williams (foot) is ready to return to the Magic's second unit. Bone performed capably in his 12 minutes Wednesday, putting up seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist.