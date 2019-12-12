Magette amassed 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, six steals and five rebounds in 39 minutes Tuesday against Fort Wayne.

Magette had another tremendous outing Monday, as he continues to dominate on both ends of the ball. Based on per-game averages, Maggette sits 20th overall in points, first in assists and eighth in steals.