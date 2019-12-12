Magic's Josh Magette: Another giant line in win
Magette amassed 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, six steals and five rebounds in 39 minutes Tuesday against Fort Wayne.
Magette had another tremendous outing Monday, as he continues to dominate on both ends of the ball. Based on per-game averages, Maggette sits 20th overall in points, first in assists and eighth in steals.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.