Magette totaled 21 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals over 30 minutes in Friday's G League opener versus Fort Wayne.

Magette inked a two-way contract with the Magic this offseason and has gotten his G League campaign off to a strong start. Magette attempted a game-high 16 shots, likely indicating he will be one of the go-to scorers for the club.

