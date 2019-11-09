Magic's Josh Magette: Big effort in opener
Magette totaled 21 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals over 30 minutes in Friday's G League opener versus Fort Wayne.
Magette inked a two-way contract with the Magic this offseason and has gotten his G League campaign off to a strong start. Magette attempted a game-high 16 shots, likely indicating he will be one of the go-to scorers for the club.
