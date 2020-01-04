Magic's Josh Magette: Dialed in Thursday
Magette posted 31 points (10-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, four steals and a block in 39 minutes during Thursday's win over Canton.
Magette returned to form after a series of rough shooting performances, ultimately finishing with a season-best 31 points in Thursday's win. The veteran guard's spent some time in Orlando this season as he's provided an excellent G league line of 19.0 points, 9.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 33.8 minutes this season.
