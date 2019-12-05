Play

Magette finished with 28 points (8-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's win over Capital City.

Magette continued his impressive run in the G-League, manging to lead Lakeland in points, rebounds and assists. The wily veteran may soon get a call up as he's providing 20.0 points, 9.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals while shooting an unconscious 53.7 percent from beyond the arc on 6.8 attempts per game.

