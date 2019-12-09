Magic's Josh Magette: Explodes for 29 in loss
Magette supplied 29 points (9-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes Sunday against the Swarm.
The only thing weighing down Magette's excellent performance was the fact that he turned the ball over a team-leading seven times. Aside from the minor turnover issues, Maggete's having a career season as the leader of Lakeland's backcourt. He's averaging a career-high 20.9 points, 9.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals while shooting 45.1 percent from the field, 50.8 percent from behind the arc and 81.0 percent from the line in 34.0 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...