Magette supplied 29 points (9-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes Sunday against the Swarm.

The only thing weighing down Magette's excellent performance was the fact that he turned the ball over a team-leading seven times. Aside from the minor turnover issues, Maggete's having a career season as the leader of Lakeland's backcourt. He's averaging a career-high 20.9 points, 9.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals while shooting 45.1 percent from the field, 50.8 percent from behind the arc and 81.0 percent from the line in 34.0 minutes per contest.