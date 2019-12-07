Magette posted 18 points (5-14 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 assists, five rebounds and four steals in 33 minutes during Friday's win over the Swarm.

Despite coming off the bench, Magette continued his strong year, posting a season-best 15 dimes. The journeyman point-guard's averaging 19.1 points, a G-League leading 10.1 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 33.1 minutes per game thus far.