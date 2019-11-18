Magic's Josh Magette: Impresses Sunday
Magette totaled 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, four steals, three rebounds and a block in 30 minutes Sunday against Erie.
Magette neared a double-double while finishing with as many steals as turnovers in the 113-88 victory over the Bayhawks. The veteran point guard has given Orlando's G-League affiliate a steady veteran presence thus far in 2019-20 and is providing an impressive 18.4 points, 10.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 32.6 minutes per game. He'll likely be amongst the first names called if any injuries happen to Orlando's backcourt.
