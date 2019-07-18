Magette reached an agreement with the Magic for the upcoming season Wednesday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Magette, who last saw NBA action in 2017 with the Hawks, during which he averaged 2.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per contest, has reached an agreement with Orlando. While it's unclear what role he's expected to have, he'll likely provide some support at backup point guard and could alternate between Orlando and its G-League affiliate. Magette had a strong showing in Summer League for the Spurs, averaging 6.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game.