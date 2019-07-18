Magic's Josh Magette: Inks deal with Magic
Magette reached an agreement with the Magic for the upcoming season Wednesday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Magette, who last saw NBA action in 2017 with the Hawks, during which he averaged 2.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per contest, has reached an agreement with Orlando. While it's unclear what role he's expected to have, he'll likely provide some support at backup point guard and could alternate between Orlando and its G-League affiliate. Magette had a strong showing in Summer League for the Spurs, averaging 6.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Josh Magette: Signs with Croatian club•
-
Warriors' Josh Magette: Collects team-high six assists in loss•
-
Warriors' Josh Magette: Drops team-high 10 in summer league loss•
-
Warriors' Josh Magette: To join Warriors for summer league•
-
Josh Magette: Becomes free agent•
-
Hawks' Josh Magette: Assist machine•
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...