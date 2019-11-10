Play

Magette recorded 18 points (7-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and three rebounds in Saturday's G League loss at Canton.

Magette turned in magnificent performance Saturday by leading the Magic in points and assists while dropping three three-pointers. The guard is averaging 19.5 points and 8.0 assists over his first two games this season.

