Magic's Josh Magette: Magnificent outing Saturday
Magette recorded 18 points (7-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and three rebounds in Saturday's G League loss at Canton.
Magette turned in magnificent performance Saturday by leading the Magic in points and assists while dropping three three-pointers. The guard is averaging 19.5 points and 8.0 assists over his first two games this season.
