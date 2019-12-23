Magic's Josh Magette: Struggles with shot in loss
Magette recorded eight points (2-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block in 41 minutes during Saturday's loss to WIndy City.
Despite an off night shooting the ball, Magette managed to provide an impactful line as he distributed the ball well and competed on the defensive end. The veteran point guard's put together an impressive season and is scoring a career-best 17.5 points to go along with 9.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 32.9 minutes per game so far.
